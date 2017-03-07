Two women arrested in Target theft

- Two women have been arrested after stealing from a local Target and leading officers on a police chase in Huntersville.

The incident happened on Monday, March 6 at the Target located at 9801 Sam Furr Road.

Huntersville police said they were called to the store for a shoplifting case of more than $1,000. Upon arrival, they came into contact with one of the suspects, Uniqua Lastarr Adams, 24, attempting to get into her vehicle.

When officers approached Adams, she fled the area in a white Nissan Pathfinder, nearly striking the officer standing next to her vehicle.

After a brief pursuit, Adams was stopped in a cul-de-sac on Maxwelton Drive. She was subsequently arrested and charged.

The second suspect, Alexis Staton, 26, remained at Target and was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information concerning this crime, or anyone requesting more information, should contact the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400.