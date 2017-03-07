False kidnapping report leads to arrest of Denver man

A Denver man who told police he was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to drive around breaking into mailboxes during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 4 is now facing charges of filing a false police report and trying to cash a forged check.

Carson Charles Jackson, 22, of Denver, NC told the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office he was forced to take a check stolen out of one of the mailboxes and deposit it into his bank account at an ATM machine.

Jackson then unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw funds out of his account via the same ATM.

During an interview with Jackson deputies discovered inconsistencies with his story.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Jackson’s cell phone and found information indicating Jackson had not been kidnapped.

Another interview was conducted with Jackson at which time he gave a full confession as to lying about being kidnapped. He admitted to breaking into the mailboxes and stealing a check.

He also admitted to depositing the check into his account and attempting to withdraw funds immediately afterwards. The 25 pieces of mail were removed from mailboxes on Sandestin Lane, Shoreline Drive, Eaglecrest Drive, Broadmoor Lane, Prestwick Lane and Club Drive, all with Stanley addresses.

The mail was strewn along the side of the road.

Jackson was arrested on Monday, March 6 on one felony count each of obtaining property by false pretenses and uttering a forged instrument. He was also charged with misdemeanor filing a false report to law enforcement. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center then released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.