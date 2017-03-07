Inmate escapes in York County, steals government truck

- The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for Michael Eugene Davis, an inmate at the York County Detention Center.

Deputies say Davis escaped from the York County Maintenance Shop on Justice Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a white York County work truck.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2008 Ford F450 dually two door pickup truck with South Carolina tag CG63685. The truck has York County "rising sun" logo on the doors.

Anyone who sees the truck or Davis is asked to call 911 immediately.