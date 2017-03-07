Bullet strikes car of woman on way to deliver food Local News Bullet strikes car of woman on way to deliver food A woman says she was stopped at a red light when her vehicle was struck by a bullet, just inches away from hitting her and her passenger.

- A woman says she was stopped at a red light when her vehicle was struck by a bullet, just inches away from hitting her and her passenger.

The driver, who asked not to be identified, tells FOX 46 Charlotte that she was on her way to deliver meals to people confined to their homes when one of five shots hit her passenger side mirror.

"At first I thought it was a truck backfiring. I heard shots."

The woman says she was stopped at a red light at the intersection of McDowell Street and 7th Street, just two blocks away from where several dozen shots were fired at cars and apartments more than a week ago on Caldwell Street.

People who live and work in the area tell FOX 46 Charlotte that despite what happened, they still feel pretty safe.

"I'm a little nervous, but it's not going to change my habits or my life," said Kylie Wotring, who lives nearby. "I'm not going to let something like that change what I do."

As for the driver, she says she's just thankful the bullet didn't come inside.

So far no arrests have been made in the shooting.