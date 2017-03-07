Woman shot dead, man shot in face in Catawba Co.

- The Catawba County is investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound and a man was shot in the face Tuesday evening in Maiden.

Deputies and local police were on scene for a "active situation" on at a home on Topaz Drive in Maiden. They say a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound inside the home. Deputies say a man was shot in the face and went to a neighbor's house for help. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the incident was not a standoff or a hostage situation. They say it's unclear if there was another person involved in the situation or if it was a domestic dispute turned suicide attempt.