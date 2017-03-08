NC high school basketball coach arrested on stalking charges

Posted:Mar 08 2017 07:22AM EST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 07:29AM EST

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) -- A Concord high school boys' basketball coach has been arrested in Mecklenburg County on stalking and other charges.
 
Media outlets report that Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 39-year-old Kenyan Bashyn Weaks on two counts of misdemeanor stalking and one count each of simple assault and breaking and entering to terrorize and injure.
 
Weaks coaches basketball at Central Cabarrus High School. He's been suspended without pay.
 
Further details haven't been released.
 
Weaks couldn't be reached for comment. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
 
