‘Day Without a Woman' strike shuts down schools as teachers bolt Local News ‘Day Without a Woman’ strike shuts down schools as teachers bolt Several schools in at least three states were closed Wednesday so teachers can participate in "A Day Without a Woman" strike in which organizers are urging female workers to stay home.

Several schools in at least three states were closed Wednesday so teachers can participate in "A Day Without a Woman" strike in which organizers are urging female workers to stay home.

While the gender equality demonstration, which comes on the same day as International Women's Day, was organized prior to President Trump's election and inspired by women's protests in other countries. Critics say it is meant to denounce his presidency and bring politics into the classroom.

The strike was created by the organizers of the historic Women’s March on Washington in January, which drew hundreds of thousands in protest of Trump. Among the groups supporting Wednesday's demonstration are Planned Parenthood, MoveOn.org and Amnesty International, according to the Women's March website.

On Monday, school officials in Alexandria, Va., North Carolina’s Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School District and New York announced they are canceling classes in anticipation of staff shortages due to the event.

Read more on FoxNews.com