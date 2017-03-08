SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old man reported missing in Gaston County

- The Gaston County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 90-year-old man who suffers from memory loss as a result of brain surgery several years ago.

Ray Ronald Jackson, 90, of Dallas, was last known to be at his home located at 1615 Old Dallas Highway on Sunday, March 5.

Jackson is approximately 5'7" tall and weighs between 150 and 157 pounds.

He is believed to be operating his 2000 Ford Contour that is Maroon in color and should be displaying a North Carolina registration plate CCH-2363.

A Silver Alert was issued for Jackson on Wednesday March 8 at the time he was reported missing to the Gaston County Police.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Mr. Jackson is requested to contact the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.