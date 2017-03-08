28 arrests, 20 firearms seized in criminal street gang probe

- The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced Wednesday they have made 28 arrests as a result of a collaborative effort targeting gang-like activity within the City of Charlotte.

CMPD determined a series of violent crimes appeared to be connected to a certain group of people in the City with a known history of violence.

In an effort to combat the growing violence three special units were formed: The Special Investigation Bureau's Anti-Crime Unit, the Metro Division Reduction Unit, and the North Division Crime Reduction Unit.

CMPD said the groups are operating independent of each other, in what they would describe as hang-like activity, by committing acts of violence mainly on each other.

In December 2016, police officers responded to 13 shootings that CMPD said may have involved these groups.

The collaborative effort to date has resulted in 28 arrests, and 20 firearms and various amounts of illegal narcotics seized.

Notable Arrests by CMPD: