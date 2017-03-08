Police continue search for killer in shooting death of Lancaster Co. store owner

- No arrests have been made in the shooting death of a Lancaster County store owner, but it has not stopped investigators from continuing the make progress in the case.

Harnish J. Patel, 43, was killed in his front yard late Thursday night, March 2 at 262 Craig Manor Rd., near the White Oak Manor long term care facility.

A woman had called 911 stating she heard screaming and gunshots.

Patel was pronounced dead on scene.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they have a full team of investigators assigned to this case. They say evidence is currently being processed, and they've developed and received a number of leads.

The sheriff's office said there has been speculation about the motive for this murder. At this time, investigators have not developed facts indicating this shooting was ethnically motivated. However, that motive has not been ruled out and will be explored.

“We are making progress on this case,” said Sheriff Barry Faile in a written statement, released on Wedneday. “We encourage anyone with information about the case to contact us.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).