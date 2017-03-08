CMPD officer shoots, kills armed man who was threatening suicide

- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and killed an armed man Wednesday who was reportedly threatening suicide.

The incident happened around 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 outside of a home located at 1016 Justice Avenue.

CMPD Chief Putney said two police officers arrived at Justice Ave. after they received a 911 call from a person stating their family member was threatening suicide.

Upon arrival, the man was standing outside of his house with a hunting rifle.

According to CMPD, during the encounter one of the officers fired his service weapon at least once at the armed man.

Chief said the subject was holding a hunting rifle, when officers encountered him. The officer perceived an imminent threat and fired. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 8, 2017

The man was transported to CMC-Main where he died from his injuries.

It's unknown at this time what interaction between the officer and man occurred before shots were fired.

CMPD said they're in the early stages of the investigation at this time.

Officers had been called to Justice Ave. for a suicide threat, initial investigation shows. Officer and deceased male are both Caucasian. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 8, 2017

An officer-involved shooting occurred on Justice Ave. A white male is deceased. Our thoughts are with all involved.

