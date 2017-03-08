Iredell Co. school bus driver facing child abuse charges

- An Iredell County teacher's assistant/bus driver is facing child abuse charges after allegedly kicking a 12-year-old student off the school bus and leaving him on the side of the road.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that his office received a call about 8 a.m. in the Bell Farm Road area. The caller said that a boy knocked on their door asking to use a phone to call his mother to come get him. He said the school bus driver had forced him to get off the bus for misbehaving.

Deputies were able to turn the boy over to his family.

Investigators say that the boy had gotten on the bus on his way to school. At some point during the ride on Bell Farm Road, the bus driver made the child get off the bus on Skyland Drive, which is off Bell Farm Road.

The 12-year-old is a student at East Iredell Middle School.

The bus driver, 43-year-old Maria Sanchez, of Statesville, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Sanchez is currently employed by Iredell Statesville Schools.

She is currently being held in the Iredell County Detention Center under $2,000 secured bond.