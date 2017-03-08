Man pleads guilty to robbing Caldwell Co. gun shop

- A Hickory man will spend at least three years in prison after stealing guns from a local gun shop in 2015.

Deveion Eugene Johnson, 30, of Hickory, pleaded guilty in Caldwell County Superior Court on Tuesday to felony breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods, along with other related felonies.

The charges stem from a robbery at Precision Sports, LLC in southern Caldwell County back on Sept. 7, 2015. Surveillance videos from the business showed a break-in with numerous guns stolen.

A tip from Charlotte led to some of the guns being recovered. A handgun from Precision Sports was found at Johnson's home.

Johnson was sentenced to three to six years in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.