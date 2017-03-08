Man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking in Caldwell Co.

- A Lenoir man pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin in Caldwell County.

Stephen William Hubner, 23, of Lenoir, was sentenced Monday in Caldwell County Superior Court to nearly six years in prison on three county of trafficking heroin by possession. Hubner must also pay a $50,000 fine.

A confidential source provided information to officers with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s that Hubner would sell heroin to them. Officers arranged to meet Hubner and purchase heroin from him on two occasions. An additional quantity of heroin was seized from Hubner upon his arrest.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jennings noted that the investigators’ work in this case will lead to charges against other people.