Bill would require NC drivers to learn how to interact with police during traffic stop A bill in the North Carolina House would make it mandatory for all drivers to learn how to interact with an officer during a traffic stop and what you should expect from law enforcement.

House Bill 21 would require a description of law enforcement procedures during traffic stops and the actions that a motorist should take during a traffic stop, including appropriate interactions with law enforcement officers, be placed in the driver's license handbook.

So, what should you do when you're pulled over by a cop? To find out, we asked some local drivers.

"Go to a lit place, particularly if I’m alone," Cynthia Davis said.

"Pull over to the right, slow down, get off to the side of the road," said Christopher Grimm.

"Try to stay as calm as possible. I don't want to have any prejudges against the cops. When I'm pulled over, I want to make sure it's known that he's doing his job," Ryan Grove said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, you should put on your hazards when you see the blue lights, pull over to a safe place, and get your license and registration ready.

Do not reach for anything once you and the officer stop. They say to keep your hands on the wheel until the officer gives you clear instructions to retrieve your license and registration.

For more information on the bill, click here: http://www.ncleg.net/sessions/2017/bills/house/pdf/h21v1.pdf