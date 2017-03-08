- Tired of the congestion problems in York County? Turns out so is York County Council. Tuesday night council members voted to move forward with a new "Thoroughfare Plan" that would help do just that.

"I grew up in Tega Cay on a two lane street and it was in and out. Now, about from 12 to 8 in the evening it is backed up entirely," Long time York County resident Corbin Payne said.

"It's bad enough to where I leave usually about an hour to an hour and half earlier to get anywhere, I’m just sure to be early, so I don't have to deal with it," Fort Mill resident Andrew Platt said

The County Council is now in contract negotiations with a consulting service out of Columbia to help them create a "Thoroughfare Plan" to hopefully fix the problem. According to county officials, the plan will look at areas where new roads can be put in and other options.

"I do think side roads might help but it has to connect to a bigger avenue of the roads," Payne said.

While their ideal goal would be to have the plan ready by the end of the year, it will take a few years to add the new roads.

"With the amount of time that it's going to take them to create these new roads, there is going to be an influx of more people, so once those roads are done, you are going to need more to bypass those roads," Platt said.

Others feel it's the influx of new business and homes in the area the county should be looking into instead.

"I’d think it would be a smart to build the road first and do the construction second. It seems they are doing things backwards," Gibbons Pender, works in York county, said.

Most people FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with say while they are happy to hear the county is working on fixing the problem but they aren't very hopeful this "Thoroughfare Plan" will solve the traffic issues.

"They aren't going to be able to it efficiently or cost efficient either," Platt said.

"It has to work. You have to have a good plan, and you got to make sure you follow through with it," Payne said.