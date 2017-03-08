AT&T: Issue impacting 911 calls resolved

A 911 outage is impacting AT&T customers in the greater Charlotte area.

Charlotte Fire Department, Conover Fire Department and Harrisburg Fire Department all report that 911 is unable to receive calls from AT&T cell users.

According to Harrisburg Fire, the 911 issue is widespread and possibly could affect other providers.

AT&T said they are aware of the issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and that they are working to resolve the issue.

For fire emergencies in Charlotte, please call 704-336-2441 until the issue is resolved.

For medical or fire emergencies in Mecklenburg County, please call 704-943-6200 until the issue is resolved.

For police emergencies in Charlotte, call 704-336-3237.

For fire emergencies in Catawba County, please call 828-464-3112 until the issue is resolved.

For fire emergencies in Cabarrus County, please call 704-920-3000 until the issue is resolved.