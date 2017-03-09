12 units evacuated after 2-alarm apartment fire in east Charlotte

- Firefighters battled a 2-alarm apartment fire Thursday morning in east Charlotte.

The fire started around 6:44 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Summit Ridge Apartments on Farm Pond Lane near Albemarle Road. Smoke and flames were showing.

Crews on scene tell FOX 46 Charlotte 12 units were evacuated. No injures have been reported.

It took firefighters about 33 minutes to extinguish the flames.

About 50 crew members responded to the scene early Thursday morning.

The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced families. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.