CMPD search for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a local 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

The incident happened at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the 7-Eleven located at 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

CMPD said the man brandished a firearm while demanding property from the business.

Once the man obtained stolen property, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male about 25 years old, approximately 5’6” tall, and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.