Lowell police officer pleads guilty after impregnating 14-year-old girl

A Lowell Police Officer pleaded guilty in court Thursday to felony statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age.

The State Bureau of Investigation arrested James Paul Blair in August 2016 on charges of rape against a minor.

Related: Lowell police officer charged with rape after alleged inappropriate relationship with minor

Blair has been sentenced to serve 145 to 234 months in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, according to the Gaston County Clerk of Superior Court.

Blair cannot have contact with a teenager indirectly or directly.

He will be monitored once released from prison.