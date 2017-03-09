WANTED: Man accused of setting apartment complex on fire

- The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a local man who is facing arson charges after deputies say he intentionally set an apartment complex on fire Thursday morning.

During the morning hours of Thursday, March 9 multiple Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire on Oak Tree Lane in the Sawmills Community of the County.

Fire investigators say they were able to determine circumstances connected to the intentionally set fire, including the fact that the apartment complex was occupied at the time fire was set.

Timothy Allan Harmon, 33, was identified as a suspect in this case. He’s been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree kidnapping.

Officials said Harmon fled the scene before police arrived at the complex.

Deputies are seeking any assistance from the public in locating Harmon.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Harmon you’re asked to please call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-757-1400, or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact the Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.