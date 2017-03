- The search for a shoplifting suspect caused part of Interstate 77 in Charlotte to close Thursday night, police said.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police say they were searching for an armed suspect who had been shoplifting at Northlake Mall and assaulted multiple people.

Air and K-9 unites were called and police eventually arrested the suspect in nearby woods.

The I-77 ramp onto Harris Boulevard was closed due to the police activity in the area. It has since been reopned.