2 people treated for burns, dog rescued in west Charlotte house fire

- Two people are being treated for burns following a Friday morning house fire in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 10 at a home located at 1101 Fern Avenue.

Fire crews said smoke was visibly showing from the house.

Charlotte Fire said two people at the house were transported to the hospital for treatment. A dog was also rescued from the burning home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 10 minutes. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.