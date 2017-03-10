Student hit by vehicle while waiting at school bus stop in SE Charlotte

Posted:Mar 10 2017 09:23AM EST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 09:44AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A student was struck by a vehicle Friday morning while waiting at the school bus stop in southeast Charlotte, according to CMS officials. 

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday, March 10 at 7005 City View Road, off of Dion Avenue. 

CMS tells FOX 46 Charlotte the school bus was stopped with the arm down, when the vehicle drove around the bus and hit the child. 

The child is a student at Idlewild Elementary School. 

