Student hit by vehicle while waiting at school bus stop in SE Charlotte

- A student was struck by a vehicle Friday morning while waiting at the school bus stop in southeast Charlotte, according to CMS officials.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday, March 10 at 7005 City View Road, off of Dion Avenue.

CMS tells FOX 46 Charlotte the school bus was stopped with the arm down, when the vehicle drove around the bus and hit the child.

City View Dr & Dion - where earlier a child was struck by a vehicle passing a stopped school bus. Child sent to hosp with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/5HUdMKhCH4 — Brian Christiansen (@BrianFox46) March 10, 2017

The child is a student at Idlewild Elementary School.

