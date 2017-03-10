WANTED: Man accused of leaving 20-month-old in car while he hit the gym

- Salisbury police are looking for a man who they say left his 20-month-old child inside his truck for over an hour while he hit the gym.

Keiyenne Mynx Hijin, 30, aka Geoffrey Kevin Roberson is wanted for misdemeanor child abuse. Police say he lives at 1229 N Church Street in Salisbury and drives a white Mercury Mountaineer.

On Friday, February 3, officers were called to the parking lot of Planet Fitness at 710 W Jake Alexander Blvd. in reference to a child being left in a vehicle.

According to a witness, the child was heard crying and they looked in the vehicle and saw the 20-month-old in the backseat secured in a car seat.

The vehicle had been parked for over an hour. The doors were unlocked, the window partially open and the keys were in the ignition.

Officers located Hijin who had been working out inside Planet Fitness. Dept. Of Social Services were notified and a warrant was issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keiyeen Mynx Hijin is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.