Driver charged after kids hit by car at bus stop Local News Driver charged after kids hit by car at bus stop A driver is facing charges after police say he blew past a stopped school bus in Charlotte, striking two children and sending one to the hospital.

- A driver is facing charges after police say he blew past a stopped school bus in Charlotte, striking two children and sending one to the hospital.

Every morning the bus stops at City View Road and Dion Avenue in southeast Charlotte to pick up children for Idewild Elementary School.

Friday, a driver stopped at the intersection then continued to drive past the school bus, hitting 5 and 7-year-old boys as they walked toward the bus.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the school bus had its flashers on and stop arm extended.

The mother of the 5-year-old says she saw her child thrown to the ground.

"More his face, broke his lip and part of his face," said Vera Itzel, the boy's mother. "He's scared right now."

Police cited the driver, 24-year-old Raymond Murphy for failing to stop for a stopped school bus and not having his driver's license. We tried to speak with Murphy about the accident, but he walked away from our cameras.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the state keeps count of how many times cars go around a school bus stop arm. In 2016, it reported 753 drivers passed a stopped school bus.

"If there's no diced, no median in the middle of the road, whenever the bus starts to flash its lights and puts its arm down, you need to stop and stay back at least 50 to 100 feet on both sides," said Office Frisk with CMPD.

Itzel says she and her two sons are scared after the accident, especially her 5-year-old who was hit the hardest.

"He's too young to understand what happened right now," she said.

Itzel says her son has a follow up doctor's appointment set for Monday to be make sure he's alright.