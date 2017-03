Two people are being treated after a double shooting at the intersection of North Tryon and Dalton Avenue on Friday night.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the location around 9:57 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

When crews arrived they located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

Officials have not released any additional details. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.