Two found dead inside Catawba Co apartment

- A couple was found dead in an apartment in Catawba County early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers were notified that an assault and shooting occurred at the Hilltop Apartments.

Police located 26-year-old Shanice Williams and 27-year-old Markise Lineberger dead with gunshot wounds inside an apartment unit.

Officials have ruled the incident a suicide/homicide.

There was a child in the apartment at the time of the shooting but was thankfully unharmed.

The couple had been dating for several years.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation.