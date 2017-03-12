Driver dies after crashing into mailbox, tree in York County

A driver has died after running into a mailbox, then falling into a ditch and hitting a tree in York County on Sunday.

Troopers say the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Hord Road, just south of Sharon. The driver of a Saturn was not wearing a seatbelt when he/she drove to the left side of the road, hit a mailbox, went into a ditch and finally, crashing into a tree.

The driver was transported by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center where he/she died from injuries.

The driver's name has not yet been released by the York County Coroner's Office.

Troopers cannot say if the winter weather had any role in the fatality.

