Car crashes into apartments in University City

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Several students have been displaced after a car crashed into two apartments early Monday morning in University City.
The incident happened about 5 a.m. on Graduate Lane in student housing complex near University of North Carolina- Charlotte's campus.
Car crashed into two apartments in University City earlier this morning on Graduate Lane
An SUV appeared to swipe off John Kirk Drive, hit the corner of one home and ten slammed into another taking out a wall.
Students living in one of the apartments have been forced out of their home temporarily.
SUV appeared to swipe off John Kirk Dr, hit corner of one home, then slammed into another, taking out a wall. Near UNCC campus.