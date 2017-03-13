Car crashes into apartments in University City

Posted:Mar 13 2017 06:46AM EDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 06:51AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Several students have been displaced after a car crashed into two apartments early Monday morning in University City.

The incident happened about 5 a.m. on Graduate Lane in student housing complex near University of North Carolina- Charlotte's campus. 

An SUV appeared to swipe off John Kirk Drive, hit the corner of one home and ten slammed into another taking out a wall.

Students living in one of the apartments have been forced out of their home temporarily.

