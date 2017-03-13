Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Charlotte Local News Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Charlotte A homeless man was struck by a car and killed Monday morning in southeast Charlotte, police said.

The incident happened about 6:30 a.m. at Sardis Road N. at Monroe Road, according to CMPD.

When officers arrived they found a pedestrian in the roadway who was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Investigators say the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart across the roadway when he was hit. The man was not crossing at a marked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing, according to police.

Speed and alcohol did not contributed to the accident.

The pedestiran's name is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 704-432-2169.

A portion of Sardis Road was closed as police worked the scene. It has since been reopened.