Gaston Co. man faces deportation after committing sex act on 15-year-old Local News Gaston Co. man faces deportation after committing sex act on 15-year-old A man who grew up in Gaston County faces deportation after being convicted of committing a sex act on a 15-year-old.

Leonel Martell, 23, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading to statutory rape Friday.

The crime happened at a New Year's Eve party in 2014.

Officials say Martell is not a legal U.S. citizen and will be handed over to immigration.