Mooresville PD warns of scam where caller impersonates officer

- Mooresville Police is warning residents about a phone scam where the caller impersonates a member of the police department.

"Mooresville Police Department has been receiving reports of someone calling residents pretending to be members of our command staff and telling them they didn’t report for jury duty and must pay an immediate fine," the department posted on Facebook. "Our command staff does NOT call anyone in reference to jury duty and would NOT request any financial payment from residents. This is a SCAM. If you receive a call like this, please report it immediately to us at 704-664-3311."