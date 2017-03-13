Man wanted for robbing Charlotte 7-Eleven

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Charlotte at gun point.

On March 10 at about 12:13 a.m. a white male suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 10806 Providence Road and robbed the store at gunpoint, police said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a thin build, unshaven stubble and armed with an unknown handgun.

Police said the suspect is responsible for an armed robbery of a store in Union County later the same day.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.