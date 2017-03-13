Police identify man, woman in Huntersville murder-suicide

- The Huntersville Police Department has identified the man and woman involved in last week’s murder-suicide in Huntersville.

Officers said shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 they were called to a home in the 12300 block of Cross Meadow Road to check on a relative who had not responded to telephone calls.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified as Elisa Meryl Slutzky, 47. Police said she lived at the home. The man has been identified as Kenneth Dale Henson, 55, of Hickory.

Based on the evidence found at the scene, police said this case is being treated as a murder-suicide. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death for Ms. Slutzky to be murder and the cause of death for Mr. Henson to be suicide.

The Huntersville Police Department is not currently looking for any suspects or persons of interest in this case.

The Huntersville Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Lieutenant A. S. Dempski at (704) 464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at (704) 896-7867.