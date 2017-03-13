Homeowner attempts to grab gun from home invaders in Belmont

BELMONT, NC (FOX 46) - A Belmont homeowner is recovering after police said two people wearing masks broke into his house Monday morning and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Monday, March 13 at a home located along North Street, according to Belmont police. 

The victim advised he was in bed asleep when his door was kicked in by two people who were armed with firearms.

The suspects demanded money from the victim while pointing a gun at him. The victim grabbed the firearm and they began struggling for it when the second suspect fired a round into the floor, according to police.

After the gunshot, the suspects ran out of the door and left in a small blue vehicle. 

Police said no property was taken, and no one was harmed. They said this incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Stroupe at (704) 829-4032

