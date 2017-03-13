Gaston Co. teacher accused of assaulting handicapped student

- A Gaston County teacher is facing multiple charges after police said she assaulted a student who is handicapped.

Penny Pope Barker, 42, is charged with two counts of assault on a child under 12 and two counts of assault on a handicapped person, according to Cramerton police.

The crimes reportedly occurred between October 1, 2016 to February 4, 2017. Barker was employed by Gaston County Schools at McAdenville Elementary School during the times that the crimes occurred, according to police.

Barker was held at the Gaston County Jail and placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Cramerton police said this investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges may follow.