Getting Results: Firefighters continue to raise funds for burn survivors Local News Getting Results: Firefighters continue to raise funds for burn survivors The FOX 46 Charlotte team is collecting aluminum cans to help local burn survivors through the Firefighters' Burned Children Fund.

FOX 46 Charlotte also challenges local businesses to start their own collection bins!

There are 35 drop-off locations within the Charlotte - Mecklenburg area. Click here to find the one closest to you.

"It helps people who are burned like me to see that there are other people like me who are burned," Evan said, a young burn survivor.

If you or someone you know is a burn survivor and would like to join the Charlotte Burn Survivor support group, you can call 888-284-7954.