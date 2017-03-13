MISSING: Police search for missing 17-year-old in Charlotte

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Alexis Mitchell, 17, was last seen at 6311 Hadley Green Court on Monday, March 13.

She’s described as a black female, 5’1” tall, 114 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Alexis was last seen wearing a blue short sleeved shirt, navy blue flowered jacket and flowered spandex pants.

If you have any information regarding the location of Alexis Mitchell please contact 911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.