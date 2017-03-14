Closings & Delays

Posted:Mar 14 2017 06:12AM EDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 06:12AM EDT

The following is a list of closings and delays for 3/14/2017 due to inclement weather:

Ashe County Schools- 2 hour delay

Avery County Schools- Closed

Watauga County Schools- 2 hour delay

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories