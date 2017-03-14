Closings & Delays

The following is a list of closings and delays for 3/14/2017 due to inclement weather:
Ashe County Schools- 2 hour delay
Avery County Schools- Closed
Watauga County Schools- 2 hour delay
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
The following is a list of closings and delays for 3/14/2017 due to inclement weather:
Ashe County Schools- 2 hour delay
Avery County Schools- Closed
Watauga County Schools- 2 hour delay