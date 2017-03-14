Albemarle Road Elementary, Middle placed on lockdown due to police activity

- Albemarle Road Elementary and Albemarle Road Middle schools were placed on lockdown as a result of police activity in the area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded about 12 p.m. to an incident involving a stolen vehicle in the area of W.T. Harris Boulevard and Albemarle Road.

According to police, the suspect struck an officer's vehicle and took off to Snow Lane where the suspect then fled on foot. The officer was not inside the vehicle when this occurred.

Albemarle Road Elementary and Middle were notified of the incident and placed on lockdown.

K9 unit and officers were unable to located the suspect and ended the search.