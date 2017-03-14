Iron Station man accused of stabbing roommate

An Iron Station man is facing assault charges after deputies say he stabbed his roommate with a knife.

Deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of Great Dane Avenue in Iron Station about a disturbance involving a knife. Prior to the officer’s arrival on the scene, the Lincoln County Communications Center advised the victim was outside the residence and the suspect was still inside.

The victim, James Dayton Dwy, 49, had been stabbed in the wrist receiving, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Thomas Troy Prevatt, 24, of Iron Station, was inside the residence and was taken into custody without incident. The altercation was the result of an ongoing verbal dispute. The suspect, his wife and two small children along with Dwy and his girlfriend all lived at the residence.

Prevatt is charged with one felony count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Dwy was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment.