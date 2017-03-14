Deputies ask for help identifying vehicle in reported theft

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle used in the break-in of another vehicle at a Lincoln County business.

On Monday, March 13 deputies were called to a business located at 917 East Powell Drive in reference to a break-in into an employee’s vehicle. The victim told police he arrived for work around 1:30 a.m. on Monday and after completing his assignment he went back out to his vehicle and discovered the radio had been stolen.

Surveillance video shows a white pick-up truck pull onto the property at the rear entrance. The suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and tan boots, got out of the vehicle and pulled on the door handles of two other vehicles in the parking area that were locked. He then pulled on the victim’s vehicle door and it opened.

The suspect was in the vehicle for a short period of time before leaving with the Kenwood radio.

The suspect vehicle is described as an extended cab, possibly a Ford Ranger or Chevrolet, truck that is white in color with a black or dark gray trim around the bottom of the cab. It also appears to have flared rear fenders. There also appeared to be some type emblem on the driver’s side door.

Anyone with information about the break-in or the owner or operator of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.