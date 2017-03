- A man died at the hospital following a shooting incident Tuesday afternoon in the City, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The shooting happened at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at 700 Miller Street.

Officers said the man was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

No arrests have been made. This incident remains under investigation.