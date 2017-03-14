MISSING: Police search for missing 18-year-old in Charlotte

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

James Robert Norton, 18, was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 leaving 3115 Providence Road on foot enroute to an unknown destination.

Norton is described as white male, 5’9” tall, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black fleece coat, dark blue sweat pants, and black colored shoes.

Norton was also seen carrying a soccer ball.

If you have any information regarding the location of James Norton please contact immediately 911.