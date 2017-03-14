Family hopes to educate about the dangers of the choking game Local News Family hopes to educate about the dangers of the choking game A community is coming together to learn from one family's loss in the hopes of education others about a dangerous game among kids, ‘The Choking Game'.

To hear Garrett and Stacy Pope talk, the pain from the loss of their son resonates in their voices.

The Pope’s are the parents of 11-year-old Garrett Jr. who was found lifeless in his bedroom last September while playing what is known as The Choking Game.

Tuesday night Stacy shared her story, discussing her son’s tragic death at a Community Safety Meeting at Indian Hills Middle School.

"This game has been going on for decades because nobody wants to talk about it. Nobody knows enough. Nobody knows what to say. Parents don't know enough. Schools don't know enough. And a program needs to be put out into schools that will help our children, keep them safe," Stacy Pope said.

In the hopes of educating and saving others.

"To have another family go through what we've gone through over the last half the year, the thought of somebody else feeling that way is terrifying. So, we'll do anything we can to help prevent that," Garrett Pope said.

Her hope now being that her family’s loss can help improve communications in other families.