1 person taken to hospital following Hickory mobile home fire

- One person was transported to the hospital Tuesday night following a mobile home fire in Hickory, fire officials said

The fire happened 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at a mobile home located at 2805 8th Ave SE.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported the home completely engulfed in fire. One person had escaped the fire and was treated for non-life threating injuries and later transported to a local hospital by Catawba County EMS.

After ensuring there was no other people inside the home, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Damages to the mobile home were considered heavy.

Fire investigators from Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.