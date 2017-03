A toddler was found dead outside a home in Burke County Wednesday morning, according to Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called about 7:45 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Hopewell Road in Morganton

Deputies said they received a 911 call from a motorist who said they though there may be a child laying on the front porch of the residence.

When deputies arrived they said they found a 3-year-old child that was deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.