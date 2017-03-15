Man wanted for targeting, robbing elderly people captured in Gaston County

- A man wanted for targeting and robbing elderly people throughout Dallas, North Carolina has been captured in Gaston County, police say.

Brian Thad Carver, 42, was wanted on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon following a series of armed robberies that occurred over the past seven days.

On March 7, Carver is accused of robbing and assaulting an elderly man in the 300 block of Rosewood Ln Extension in Dallas.

Carver reportedly was let in to the home after requesting help from the resident. He reportedly displayed a firearm and took personal items and a jar of coins.

Day later on March 11, Carver reportedly robbed and assaulted an elderly man and woman, and took their 2003 Dodge Dakota truck from their home in the 100 block of Kiser Dairy Rd. in Dallas. This occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. when he was let into the house after claiming he needed help from the homeowner.

He is accused of stealing cash and a vehicle during this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this suspect is asked to call the Gaston County Police at (704) 866-3320 or Gaston County Crimestoppers at (704) 861-8000.