2 additional victims identified after former daycare worker accused of fondling students

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they’ve identified two additional male victims, ages 6 and 9, in connection to a case where a former Ballantyne daycare worker allegedly fondled multiple children.

CMPD announced on Wednesday, March 15 they signed additional warrants on Joseph Starnes who is still in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said Starnes will be served the warrants Wednesday and be charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Related: Former Charlotte daycare worker accused of forcibly fondling multiple students

Starnes was taken into custody last week after he was accused of forcibly fondling an 8-year-old and a 7-year-old who were in his care while working at Primrose School of Ballantyne.

Former teachers of the school have come forward and told FOX 46 Charlotte the school was aware of the inappropriate touching, and reportedly did nothing.

Related: Former daycare employees speak out about alleged inappropriate touching

This case remains open and active.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Detective O’Dell 704-336-4466.